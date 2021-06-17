Rep. Ben Koppelman speaks on law allowing guns and ammunition to be sold out of homes, neighborhoods

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Representative Ben Koppelman of West Fargo is speaking out, after a state law he sponsored.

sparked resistance from the Fargo City Commission.

The law would allow the sale of guns out of someone’s home, in other words, in neighborhoods.

He says he backed the bill at the request of Fargo residents that had federal firearm license renewals denied.

Currently, Fargo restricts the sales of guns out of a home.

“I personally think it’s a violation of the second amendment. It’s a violation of state law. It’s a violation of the concept of the right to work, which we value in North Dakota. This is these individuals’ livelihood or at least their part-time job,” said Koppelman.

some Fargo commissioners expressed displeasure over losing local control.

Koppelman says the city is infringing on its citizen’s rights.

He says he believes there are no stats to back up crimes linked to the sale of guns and ammunition out of someone’s home, adding that it would be a waste of taxpayer money to challenge the impending law in court.

The law is set to take effect on August 1st.

