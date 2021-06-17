The Red River Zoo celebrating fathers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo is giving back to the fathers, grandfathers, and father figures that do so much for their families. These group of men will get free admission into the zoo on Sunday, June 20th.

The Red River Zoo will operate from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Members can get in as early as 9:00am.

The admission for everyone else is as follows:

· Children Under 2: FREE

· Children Ages 2-14: $8.75

· Adults: $11.25

· Seniors (60+): $10.25

· Carousel Rides: $3.00

