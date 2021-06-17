Advertisement

ND Dept. of Health launches HIV Prevention and Care Board

By Andrea Larson
Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is planning to launch an HIV Prevention and Care Board. According to state health leaders, the board’s goal is to develop a plan to eliminate HIV in the United States. Their plan would run from 2023 to 2027.

The ND Health Department will be holding a virtual statewide town hall to get input from the public and to introduce the board.

It is being held on June 22 from 4:30p.m. - 6 p.m. CDT.

The event is free and open to all North Dakotans. It will be hosted on Zoom and recorded for those who cannot attend.

Pre-registration is encouraged and is available online at bit.ly/ndtownhall.

