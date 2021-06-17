Moorhead man charged with illegal possession of a firearm after child killed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk has announced 33-year-old Phillip Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with firearms violations after a child was killed by a bullet fired from Jones’s gun.

On March 21, 2021, Moorhead Police were sent to a residence for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

According to investigators, Jones had been living at the residence but was not present at the time of the incident, nor were any other adults.

Investigators learned that a firearm, a Smith and Wesson SW99, .40 caliber pistol, was found in a box on top of the kitchen cabinets.

The gun was still loaded and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson spent casing was found in the kitchen trash can.

The investigation later found that DNA collected from the firearm matched the DNA profile of Jones.

Because of a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County, Jones is prohibited under federal law from buying or possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Moorhead Police Department.

