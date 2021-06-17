Advertisement

Minnesota school enrollment down 2.3% amidst pandemic

According to the Associated Press, not economically disadvantages student enrollment increased by 3% whereas economically disadvantaged student enrollment saw a 12% decrease.
By Jaycie Dodd
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota school enrollment dropped 2.3% during the 2020-2021 school year.

The pandemic proved difficult for teachers, parents, and students with concerns over safety as well as the challenges of distance learning. We looked into the numbers of Minnesota and North Dakota schools and investigated the repercussions schools may face with the decline in enrollment.

The most concerning of these numbers showing in economically disadvantaged kids.

According to the Associated Press, not economically disadvantages student enrollment increased by 3% whereas economically disadvantaged student enrollment saw a 12% decrease.

Another big concern for school districts was the 9% decrease in kindergarten enrollment. Many parents chose to hold their kids back a year, home school, or enroll them in private school.

Private Kindergarten student enrollment saw almost a 12% increase throughout Minnesota for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota allots school funding based on enrollment numbers, and with the decrease, some districts could lose about $10,000 per student they don’t keep enrolled.

We reached out to several school districts in our viewing area about their enrollment numbers, officials at Grand Forks Public Schools said they lost about 90 students this year, many of whom chose to homeschool.

However, West Fargo Public School officials said they are looking at a projected 450 student increase for the 2021-22 school year.

Officials for Moorhead Area Public Schools say they have seen a slight increase in kindergarten enrollment from this time last year.

