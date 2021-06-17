Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local animal rescue is asking for your help tonight after they say a man released nearly 100 parakeets in Moorhead this week. Rescuers say if they birds aren’t captured soon, they’ll likely die.

21 Budgies, also known as Parakeets, as well as an unknown amount of newly hatched baby budgies are new members of the family here in West Fargo.

“Right now, it’s just a matter of getting these guys comfortable and settled in,” Candi Willey, Vice President of Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education said.

Willey says the rescue got a call Wednesday night from a man saying he needed to drop off some birds.

“They showed up with a couple of cages. One of them was like a homemade, wooden box thing and we literally had to cut it to get the birds out of there,” Willey said.

She says the man later dropped the bombshell that before he came to the rescue, he released 80 budgies near the Moorhead Country Club.

“It’s really hard because you really have to bite your tongue and I’m just glad he brought the ones he did at this point,” Willey said.

“It becomes a matter of just hoping we can track them down before it’s too late because a lot of them aren’t going to make it,” Adrian Renton, Secretary of the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education Board said.

“Some of them are going to be picked off by predators, some are going to probably starve to death,” Willey said.

Willey says since the weather’s warmed up, the rescue has captured or been brought 70 parakeets that were released into the community.

“It’s sad but they will open a window and just let them go on purpose. And I don’t think that they know that they’re not going to survive here. Especially North Dakota,” Willey said.

She says if you see one, you can easily capture them by putting a towel or butterfly net over them.

“Parking lots, backyards, driveways. They just come down to an open area usually and are relatively easy to spot because of their bright colors,” Willey said.

“They’re going to keep coming back to the same area as food. So, what I’ll usually do is if there’s a sighting of one, I’ll leave some food out in that area and then eventually they’re going to come down for that,” Renton said.

Willey and Renton urge the community to always keep the rescue shelter in mind. They say their doors are always open to take in and care for feathery friends, no matter how many or the situation.

“We won’t ask questions. We don’t judge. We just want them to be somewhere where they’re safe,” Willey said.

Willey says the rescue will hold onto the birds for 30 days until they will put them up for adoption.

The North Dakota Animal Board says releasing a non-native species into the wild is illegal in the state, and says a person could face charges of animal abandonment.

