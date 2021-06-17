Advertisement

Man arrested after drug investigation in Pillager, MN

A woman is charged in a crash that claimed the life of a Gaylord man Wednesday night.
A woman is charged in a crash that claimed the life of a Gaylord man Wednesday night.(Source: AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Pillager man was arrested after a drug investigation in Cass County, Minnesota turned up drugs and ammunition.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Crow Wing County LADID Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in rural Pillager on June 15.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Wade Borders and formal charges related to drug sales and drug possession are pending.

During the search of the home, deputies found 9.7 grams of methamphetamine, 324 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of marijuana wax, 12 marijuana plants, 3 dosage units of a schedule II controlled substance, and ammunition.

Sheriff Tom Burch says some information that led to this arrest was gathered from an anonymous Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Tip. Tips can be submitted safety and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media profiles
This development is in Anderson Park, just south of I-94 and directly off 45th St. South. EOLA...
Feedback wanted for water park at Anderson Park Development
Person on a skateboard hit by a vehicle at 25th Street and 17th Avenue South in Fargo.
Pedestrian hit at 25th Street and 17th Avenue
Critical race theory graphic
Disturbance at a conference in Moorhead

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
File video
31 Enbridge pipeline protestors arrested
photo of a kid in a classroom
Minnesota school enrollment down 2.3% amidst pandemic
5:00PM News June 17- Part 3
5:00PM News June 17- Part 3
Parakeets on the loose
Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY - Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue