Man arrested after drug investigation in Pillager, MN

PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Pillager man was arrested after a drug investigation in Cass County, Minnesota turned up drugs and ammunition.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Crow Wing County LADID Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in rural Pillager on June 15.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Wade Borders and formal charges related to drug sales and drug possession are pending.

During the search of the home, deputies found 9.7 grams of methamphetamine, 324 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of marijuana wax, 12 marijuana plants, 3 dosage units of a schedule II controlled substance, and ammunition.

Sheriff Tom Burch says some information that led to this arrest was gathered from an anonymous Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Tip. Tips can be submitted safety and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

