Local restrictions with upcoming fireworks season

Cities each have individual rules and restrictions surrounding fireworks.
The cities of West Fargo, Moorhead and Jamestown each have their individual rules and restrictions with fireworks. We have reached out to Fargo, Grand Forks and Horace for updates.
By Brian Sherrod
Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the 4th of July approaches, there are some restrictions involving the usage and possession of fireworks.

In West Fargo, fireworks are only allowed within the city limits on July 4th between 8:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. The individual usage, explosion, and possession of fireworks at any other time of the year is prohibited. Individual 12 years and older can use, explode, and possess retail fireworks, however, they cannot be launched on park, city, county, school, or federally owned property.

In Minnesota, fireworks of any size including skyrockets, UFO’s, candles, etc. are illegal. City of Moorhead representatives say the biggest concern this year is fires due to the dry conditions. Wood and wire sparklers are legal, but cannot be more than 100 grams of mixture per item. Ground spinners and wheels are also fine to have.

In Jamestown, the shooting of fireworks is legal on the 4th of July. There are restrictions with the grams of each weight per fireworks. The full ordinance can be found here.

In Fargo, the possession and use of fireworks within city limits is not allowed, even during holidays. However, there are exceptions which allow for public shows to go on. You can find more information by clicking here.

In Grand Forks, the possession, usage and selling of fireworks is prohibited within the zoning jurisdiction of the city. You can find more information by clicking here.

Valley News Live has reached out to Horace for their restrictions and will update as we receive the latest.

