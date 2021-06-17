Health experts warning against women buying fertility drugs off social media

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some women trying to get pregnant through In Vitro Fertilization are turning to social media to help them afford the chance to start a family.

Health experts are warning against using this method.

“If you are just getting them from something advertised on Facebook then you don’t know if you are actually getting what you ordered, counterfeit, something expired or not stored properly,” said Dr. Caitlin Pandolfo, an OB/GYN at Essentia Health.

A whistleblower told us she was trying to buy IVF medication off of social media, but was caught in the middle of a scam to steal her money.

She’s not alone.

There’s a social media hashtag called “IVFcandy” that puts women in contact with others selling, buying, or donating fertility drugs.

Buying other women’s unused medications is a risk.

Dr. Pandolfo says the affordability is what makes this method more appealing.

“The cost is very prohibitive, so you see these cheaply advertised medications online and you think I’ll go for it, but there are better affordable ways to get the medication,” she said.

Health experts say many fertility clinics offer scholarship or discount programs to help make buying In Vitro Fertilization meds affordable.

“People are trying to help you make a family, but there are just people taking advantage of patients that don’t understand or don’t realize that these programs are out there

The fertility drugs should only be received from your physician or a pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.