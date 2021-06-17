‘Getting it back to the WE Fest we all fell in love with’: Upcoming changes to 2021 WE Fest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After being off for a year, organizers for WE Fest 2021 said they are excited to get the community back together.

”We’re gearing back up here,” said long time fan and General Sales Manager for WE Fest, Mark Bjerke, “Firing the train back up and headed it back down the tracks.”

He said the renovations to Soo Pass Ranch are sure to be crowd pleasing.

“People are going to see a really fresh look out here, which hopefully lets them know we are going to be around for a long time.” said Bjerke.

Upgrades to the 38 year event include moving the general admission area 200 ft. closer to the main stage, better sightlines, and renovations to the saloon.

“We are not putting things together with bail, twine, and bubble gum anymore, it’s doing it the right way and doing the improvements that are needed around here.” said Bjerke.

He said although these superficial changes are needed, the biggest change is bringing back the locals.

“It’s bringing back the local sponsors, the local workers, the local campground managers, and getting it back to the WE Fest we all fell in love with.” said Bjerke.

In years past WE Fest also means more crime in the area, and Becker Co. Sheriff, Todd Glander, said it comes with the territory of the event.

“It can be concerning just because you have so many people in one area, and that’s why WE Fest hires their security.” said Sheriff Glander.

He said says the Sheriff’s office and the WE Fest security work well together to ensure a safe atmosphere for all of the country music lovers.

“WE Fest is really about the people,” said Bjerke, “The music is great, the camping is wonderful, so bringing back all of the people, the locals, and that friendly atmosphere.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.