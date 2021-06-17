Funeral set for 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral plans are set for a 14-year-old who died after being brutally attacked in south Fargo on June 4.

Family and friends will honor the life of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen on Sunday, June 27. The community is welcome to come remember her as well. The service starts at 5:00 p.m. outside of Scheels Arena in south Fargo.

Jupiter’s father says she was attacked and stabbed while skateboarding from his house to her mother’s house, and police were able to quickly identify his daughter because her mother’s phone number was written on her skateboard.

Jupiter was found unconscious and bleeding at 4340 13th Avenue South, near the Party City strip mall. A City of Fargo worker discovered Jupiter and performed life-saving measures. She was rushed to the hospital, but died of her injuries on June 8.

Jupiter will live on through organ donation. The “Donate Life” flag outside of Sanford Health was raised in her honor and hospital staff, family and friends held a Walk of Honor.

The father says he’ll be at every court hearing for Arthur Kollie, the homeless man that’s been charged with killing his daughter. He says this was a random attack and Kollie did not know his daughter.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.