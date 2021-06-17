Advertisement

Former Mahnomen County Sheriff arrested for violating restraining order

Brad Athmann mugshot
Brad Athmann mugshot(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Updated: 6 hours ago
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A former Mahnomen County Sheriff is behind bars after court documents say he violated a protection order.

67-year-old Brad Athmann was arrested Tuesday after a woman reported Athmann was within 20-feet of her home which violated a harassment protection order the woman had recently been granted against Athmann.

Documents say a Mahnomen County Deputy found Athmann shortly after the woman made the report. Athmann admitted to violating the order.

Court records state Athmann owns the campground near the victim’s family’s lake cabin. The woman says from June 1 to June 9, Athmann drove by the woman’s ‘living quarters’ several times a day in many different vehicles, some times 15-20 minutes apart. The woman wrote that Athmann sometimes would pull into the area of her cabin, get out of the vehicle, walk up and look into the windows and walk behind the cabin. The woman also stated Athmann had became more aggressive over time with his actions.

The documents also state similar incidents happened in the summer of 2020. The woman stated Athmann would constantly talk about how he was a law enforcement officer for several years. The woman stated what caused her to finally file the protection order was the security footage she had of Athmann walking around and looking into where she sleeps. She wrote she feared for her safety and did not feel comfortable being alone as she didn’t know what Athmann is capable of.

A Mahnomen County judge granted the victim the protection order until June 2023.

