Advertisement

Dry conditions hampering private 4th of July celebrations

(KEYC News Now)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP/Valley News Live) - Ongoing drought conditions are affecting some people’s Fourth of July celebrations in North Dakota.

Burleigh and Morton Counties have joined the city of Mandan in banning the private use of fireworks during the July Fourth holiday season due to the widespread drought in North Dakota.

Rural fire chiefs in both counties recommended the bans because of extremely dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than two-thirds of the state is in extreme and exceptional drought.

Public or commercial fireworks displays that have received permits from the appropriate agencies are still allowed. Violating the private fireworks ban is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

We checked on fireworks rules, restrictions or bans in other parts of North Dakota and Minnesota. To read about that, click on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media profiles
This development is in Anderson Park, just south of I-94 and directly off 45th St. South. EOLA...
Feedback wanted for water park at Anderson Park Development
Person on a skateboard hit by a vehicle at 25th Street and 17th Avenue South in Fargo.
Pedestrian hit at 25th Street and 17th Avenue
Critical race theory graphic
Disturbance at a conference in Moorhead

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
File video
31 Enbridge pipeline protestors arrested
photo of a kid in a classroom
Minnesota school enrollment down 2.3% amidst pandemic
5:00PM News June 17- Part 3
5:00PM News June 17- Part 3
Parakeets on the loose
Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY - Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue