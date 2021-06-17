Dry conditions hampering private 4th of July celebrations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP/Valley News Live) - Ongoing drought conditions are affecting some people’s Fourth of July celebrations in North Dakota.

Burleigh and Morton Counties have joined the city of Mandan in banning the private use of fireworks during the July Fourth holiday season due to the widespread drought in North Dakota.

Rural fire chiefs in both counties recommended the bans because of extremely dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than two-thirds of the state is in extreme and exceptional drought.

Public or commercial fireworks displays that have received permits from the appropriate agencies are still allowed. Violating the private fireworks ban is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

