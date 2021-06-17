Advertisement

Authorities warn of Amazon scam

By Jordan Schroeer
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Otter Tail County are warning people about a recent scam going around involving their Amazon accounts.

The Sheriff’s Office says people are getting a call from someone claiming to be an Amazon representative, saying their items are being placed on hold because of suspicious spending. The caller is then said to ask for your credit card or banking information to offer a ‘refund.’

That operation is a scam and authorities are reminding people to not give their personal financial information over the phone to strangers. If you do think your Amazon account is hacked, you should contact Amazon directly.

If you have any questions on whether something is legit or not, you can always ask your local law enforcement.

