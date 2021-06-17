8th school staff member in Minnesota dies from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) – On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the eighth death of a school staff member from COVID-19 in its weekly report. Now, Education Minnesota is renewing its call for educators and members of the school community to get vaccinated.

“Everyone in our school communities had hoped to finish the school year without another death of a student or staff member. Tragically, we didn’t make it,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “Educators are extending our condolences to the family of the latest educator to lose their life to this virus. While we can’t bring back the eight staff members and one student who have died of COVID-19, educators can get vaccinated and encourage their friends and loved ones to do the same. Nine deaths is too many. Let’s not make it 10.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, since the pandemic began, there have been eight school staff deaths and one student death. According to state data, there have now been 243 total hospitalizations of students and staff and 26,639 total COVID-19 cases associated with schools.

The report released Thursday also contained good news: It was first time the week-to-week increase (67) was less than 100 so far in 2021.

The department’s report did not include details about the school staff member who died, including where the educator worked, vaccination status, age, or if the educator had pre-existing health conditions.

The department’s weekly report can be found here.

Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the 19th of every month to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

“While Minnesota may be on the path toward getting back to normal, we must not forget those who can’t be with us to see it happening. Over 7,000 of our family members and friends have died due to this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “On this day, I encourage Minnesotans to come together by lowering their flags to honor and remember all of those who have lost their lives and support all of those grieving.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.

