31 Enbridge pipeline protestors arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31 Enbridge pipeline protestors have been arrested on various charges.

Here’s a news release from Sheriff Cory Aukes: On June 15th at 7:29am, The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of pipeline protesters gathering at an Enbridge equipment site on Hubbard County Road 11 in Henrietta Township. The caller also reported that a van had pulled in front of a semi tractor-trailer causing it to abruptly stop on the highway. The occupants of the van quickly got out with one individual crawling underneath the semi trailer and attaching herself to the rear axle with an apparatus called a “Sleeping Dragon”, commonly used by protesters. Another individual climbed on top of the trailer and attached themselves to an item on top of the trailer. At this point several car loads of protesters began arriving on scene where approximately 40-people began protesting at this location.

As Hubbard County Deputies arrived, traffic control was needed due to the traffic hazard that was caused by the now disabled semi tractor-trailer and the large number of protesters gathering on the side of the roadway. Deputies at the scene warned the protesters that their actions and their presence was in violation of Minnesota’s Public Nuisance and Unlawful Assembly laws and that they needed to disperse. After witnessing the protesters yelling vulgarities, being a traffic hazard, and refusing to leave, Deputies began making arrests. 31-people were arrested and brought to the Hubbard County Jail where they were charged with Public Nuisance, Unlawful Assembly, and Disorderly Conduct.

