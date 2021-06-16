Trey Lance Bobblehead released

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a star on Saturdays.

And, good news for Bison fans! The Trey Lance North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead is now available.

The bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and costs $50.00

The handcrafted and hand painted piece has Lance in an action pose wearing his Bison uniform.

You can order it here, https://www.foco.com/products/trey-lance-north-dakota-state-bison-gates-series-bobblehead

