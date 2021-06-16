Advertisement

Trey Lance Bobblehead released

You can add the Trey Lance North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster.
You can add the Trey Lance North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster.(FOCO)
By Lisa Budeau
Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a star on Saturdays.

And, good news for Bison fans! The Trey Lance North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead is now available.

The bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and costs $50.00

The handcrafted and hand painted piece has Lance in an action pose wearing his Bison uniform.

You can order it here, https://www.foco.com/products/trey-lance-north-dakota-state-bison-gates-series-bobblehead

