Single mom and two daughters emerge from homelessness, move into new home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother and two children moved into their new home on Tuesday, after struggling with homelessness. The special transition was made possible thanks to non-profits and other local sponsors.

“This is our home, honey. This is our home. Do you want to go see your room?” the mother said as the family first entered the apartment.

It was a big reveal for the single mom and her two daughters. A once empty apartment was transformed into a home, thanks to Down Home and Enclave. The teams arrived at the apartment Tuesday afternoon to assemble furniture, hang pictures and coordinate décor for the entire apartment. They worked with the Jeremiah Program to find the family.

”I’m so glad there are people in the community who are willing to help out single mothers and the children of the future, I don’t think you guys understand, how much this means to me and my family,” the mother said.

This is the 83rd family to be served by Down Home.

