Advertisement

Police looking for suspects in recent catalytic converter thefts

Pontiac Grand Prix Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect
Pontiac Grand Prix Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect(Moorhead Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspects of catalytic converter thefts.

Police say the person in the photo with the Pontiac Grand Prix is suspected of two thefts on the east side of Moorhead within the last month.

The other person driving a Ford Taurus is suspected of a theft from a Moorhead business in May.

Ford Taurus Catalytic Converter Theft
Ford Taurus Catalytic Converter Theft(Moorhead Police)

If you have any information, contact Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120 or you can submit your information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash closed a busy section of Highway 10.
UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
News - Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
UPDATE: Person killed in hit and run and driver identified
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
A new state law could brew legal battle with City of Fargo
N.D. farmer helps newborn fawns
North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road

Latest News

Officials say renovations to Soo Pass Ranch are sure to be crowd pleasing
‘Getting it back to the WE Fest we all fell in love with’: Upcoming changes to 2021 WE Fest
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman