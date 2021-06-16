Police looking for suspects in recent catalytic converter thefts

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspects of catalytic converter thefts.

Police say the person in the photo with the Pontiac Grand Prix is suspected of two thefts on the east side of Moorhead within the last month.

The other person driving a Ford Taurus is suspected of a theft from a Moorhead business in May.

Ford Taurus Catalytic Converter Theft (Moorhead Police)

If you have any information, contact Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120 or you can submit your information by clicking here.

