Police chase stolen car, still searching for suspects

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead want your help tracking down the people responsible for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

Authorities say on Wednesday, June 16 at 2 a.m., they tried to stop a car on 8th St. S. and 30th Ave., but the car kept going.

Officers chased the vehicle for a time, but eventually stopped around Johnson Dr. and 16th St. S. The vehicle in question was then found a short time later in the area around 40th Ave. and 20th St. S.

Police brought in a K9, but the dog was unable to get a solid track.

Anyone living in the area around 40th Ave. S. and 20th St. S. are encouraged to call police if they saw anything or have cameras around their homes that could have picked up the action.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

