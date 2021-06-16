Advertisement

Police chase stolen car, still searching for suspects

By Jordan Schroeer
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead want your help tracking down the people responsible for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

Authorities say on Wednesday, June 16 at 2 a.m., they tried to stop a car on 8th St. S. and 30th Ave., but the car kept going.

Officers chased the vehicle for a time, but eventually stopped around Johnson Dr. and 16th St. S. The vehicle in question was then found a short time later in the area around 40th Ave. and 20th St. S.

Police brought in a K9, but the dog was unable to get a solid track.

Anyone living in the area around 40th Ave. S. and 20th St. S. are encouraged to call police if they saw anything or have cameras around their homes that could have picked up the action.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash closed a busy section of Highway 10.
UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
News - Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
UPDATE: Person killed in hit and run and driver identified
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
A new state law could brew legal battle with City of Fargo
N.D. farmer helps newborn fawns
North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road

Latest News

Officials say renovations to Soo Pass Ranch are sure to be crowd pleasing
‘Getting it back to the WE Fest we all fell in love with’: Upcoming changes to 2021 WE Fest
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman