Pedestrian hit at 25th Street and 17th Avenue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is a bit shaken up after getting hit by a vehicle at a busy intersection in Fargo.

Police say someone on a one-wheel skateboard was hit by a vehicle at 25th Street and 17th Avenue South around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

He was checked out by F-M Ambulance paramedics but didn’t go to the hospital. He called for a ride and left the crash scene.

Police say the scene was quickly cleared and the person appeared to be okay, he was “mostly just shaken up.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.