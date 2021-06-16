Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are being treated for injuries after an apparent fight in South Fargo.

Police tell Valley News Live it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue South.

Fargo Police officers are continuing to sort information out, but they do know one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the other is being treated for what they are calling ‘other injuries.’ Neither of these injuries are life-threatening as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June16. The man with the stab wound is still in the hospital.

Police believe that they have contacted everyone involved and are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

The Fargo Police Department is expected to release more information as the day goes on.

