NDT: Summer Cocktails with Happy Harry’s

By Lisa Budeau
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Dustin Mitzel with Happy Harry’s whipped up some fun summer cocktails to make at the lake weekend.

He also talked about some of the canned cocktails that are very popular right now.

Here are the recipes:

Madras Cocktail

(Recipe for 1 drink)

Ingredients:

1 ounce Vodka

2 ounces Unsweetened Cranberry Juice

1 teaspoon Simple Syrup

*if you can’t find Unsweetened Cranberry Juice, omit syrup

1 ½ ounces freshly squeezed Orange Juice

2 Lime Wedges

Instructions:

1) Fill a glass with ice. Add Vodka, Cranberry Juice and simple syrup. Stir with a bar spoon.

2) Pour in Orange Juice and squeeze a wedge of lime on top.

3) Garnish with a wedge of lime.

Paloma Cocktail

(Recipe for 1 Drink)

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tequila Blanco

2 ounces fresh squeezed Grapefruit juice

½ ounce fresh squeezed Lime juice

½ ounce Simple Syrup

1 ounce Soda Water

Flakey Sea Salt

Grapefruit Wedge

Instructions:

1) Cut a notch in the grapefruit wedge and rim the glass. Dip the edge of the glass in a plate with flaky sea salt

2) In an empty glass, add tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup and stir.

3) Fill glass with ice and top with soda water.

4) Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Fun New Canned Cocktails:

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic

Bacardi Limon & Lemonade

Absolut Berry Vodkarita

Two Chicks Lemon, Strawberry Cocktail

Jim Beam Classic Highball Bourbon & Seltzer

Dogfish Head Strawberry and Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade

Mule 2.0 Mexican Mule

