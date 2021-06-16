ND Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Director shares tips for hiring a legitimate contractor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s Attorney General has a reminder to homeowners to use caution when hiring a contractor to do work on their home.

Some homeowners in Grand Forks have said they have been taken advantage of by a local company they contracted to make updates to their home.

The business in question is Mendoza’s Masterpiece, which specializes in home painting.

The owner of that business is Elliot Mendoza and he was recently charged with a felony for writing bad checks.

Some of those homeowners expressed on social media, they paid Mendoza money upfront, but he never delivered on the service requested.

The director of North Dakota’s Attorney General Consumer Protection Division says these types of situations are far too common.

“We have many cases we investigated of consumer fraud involving bad contractors that have taken thousands of dollars in advanced payments and never returned to do the work,” said Parrell Grossman.

Grossman says homeowners should limit or eliminate the amount of a down payment.

He suggests keeping the amount between 10-25% of the total cost of the project.

“Never do business with a contractor unless they have a license and they provide proof of that license,” he said. “You should obtain references from your contractor, that provide names and telephone numbers, actual working telephone numbers at which you can contact other customers they’ve had,” He said.

Grossman says some businesses do not need a license if the project amount does not exceed $4,000.

If you’re using an unlicensed contractor, he recommends you research the company and make sure all services are clearly explained in a written contract.

We reached out to Elliot Mendoza for a comment, but the number listed for his business has been disconnected.

He is also expected to appear in court at the end of the month.

