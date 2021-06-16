Advertisement

Man jailed in fatal crash at Minneapolis rally has past DWIs

The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minneapolis police say a 35-year-old St. Paul man with multiple convictions for driving while impaired is the driver suspected of plowing into a crowd of demonstrators, killing one and injuring three others.

Police say Nicholas Kraus was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash Sunday.

Online jail records show he was arrested early Monday and is being held without bail Tuesday in the Hennepin County jail.

Kraus has not been formally charged.

Police say he drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday night.

Thirty-one-year-old Deona Knajdek was killed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash closed a busy section of Highway 10.
UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
News - Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
UPDATE: Person killed in hit and run and driver identified
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
A new state law could brew legal battle with City of Fargo
N.D. farmer helps newborn fawns
North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road

Latest News

Officials say renovations to Soo Pass Ranch are sure to be crowd pleasing
‘Getting it back to the WE Fest we all fell in love with’: Upcoming changes to 2021 WE Fest
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman