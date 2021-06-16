Advertisement

International Music Camp takes its programming on the road

International Peace Garden
International Peace Garden(KFYR-TV)
By Andrea Larson
Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The International Music Camp at the Peace Garden has been cancelled for the second year in a row. At least the traditional camp that straddles the U.S/Canadian border.

However, the camp is coming to other parts of North Dakota. Organizers are setting up small, regional day camps in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Minot. The camps will take place in June and July, and each camp will last three days. Both middle and high school students can participate.

Ensembles will consist of campers from across Northwest North Dakota and will be directed by IMC alumni and longtime guest conductor Mr. Jason Rygg of Sioux Falls, SD. 

Locations & Programs:

  • Minot
    June 22-24, 2021 @ Minot State University – Ann Nicole Nelson Hall
    9am-Noon – Middle School Band – Grades 6-8
    1pm-4pm – High School Band – Ages 14-20
    Each band needs a minimum of 20 participants to run with a maximum of 38 participants
  • Grand Forks
    July 15-17, 2021 @ Poppler’s Music
    9am-Noon – High School Band – Ages 14-20
    1pm-4pm – Middle School Band – Grades 6-8
    Each band needs a minimum of 20 participants to run with a maximum of 40 participants
  • Fargo
    July 19-21, 2021 @ North Dakota State University – Reineke Fine Arts Center
    9am-Noon – Middle School Band – Grades 6-8
    1pm-4pm – High School Band – Ages 14-20
    Each band needs a minimum of 20 participants to run with a maximum of 40 participants
  • Bismarck
    July 28-30, 2021 @ University of Mary – Clairmont Center
    9am-Noon – Middle School Band – Grades 6-8
    1pm-4pm – High School Band – Ages 14-20
    Each band needs a minimum of 20 participants to run with a maximum of 40 participants.

Registration information can be found at: www.internationalmusiccamp.com/2021-imc-on-the-road.

Additional information about online courses, lessons, and week-long programs in June and July can be found at www.internationalmusiccamp.com/2021-imc-home/.

