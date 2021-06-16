Grand Forks Residents Split on School Vote

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - $86 million is in the hands of Grand Forks voters. The money would not only build a new mega-school, but eliminate several others. Many -- on both sides -- have serious concerns.

A special election has the city quite literally divided. It all centers on the north end of town, where Valley Middle School currently stands.

It’s not just a vote to build a new school; there are several moving parts. However, at the heart of it, a ‘yes’ vote would turn the space into a 243-thousand-square-foot mega school, capable of housing 1000 students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

“We need to invest in our schools because our schools are such a big thing for our communities,” says Melissa Buchhop, President of the Grand Forks Education Association.

At the same time, a ‘yes’ vote would consolidate Valley Middle School and three elementary schools – West -- which has already closed-- along with Wilder and Winship. It would also come at a cost to taxpayers.

The city’s mayor, Brandon Bochenski, says, “We’re fighting each day to cut half a mill to a mill and a half each year out of property taxes, and the school board drops 39 mills. It’s kind of like all our work was for naught.”

Price tag aside, the group leading the “vote no” push says ripping out these small neighborhood schools comes at too high a cost.

Whitney Berry tells us all of her children went to Wilder Elementary and had great experiences. She also brought up the issue of transportation. Bussing in Grand Forks costs money, and Whitney says, she tried to make the more than one mile trek from her current neighborhood in the Wilder area, to where the new school would be. It took her 35 minutes.

Melissa Buchhop says transportation meeting are also in the works, but right now, the district can’t fix transportation when they have so many other “big fixes” in all of their buildings. “We already lost two programs, we don’t want to continue to lose more programming,” she adds.

Mark Rustad, who’s against the school referendum, says, “I would be a lunatic to vote yes for something that the people it’s supposed to affect and supposed to get this shiny new school don’t even want it. They want what they have.”

“Bottom line, Valley needs to be replaced. We don’t want it to end up where, something happens, and they close, and then where do you put 600 kids?” says Melissa.

The special election is Tuesday, June 22. Voting will happen from 7 am - 7 pm at the Alerus Center.

You can also vote absentee, in-person all this week from 8 am - 5 pm at the Grand Forks County Building.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.