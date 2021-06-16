Feedback wanted for water park at Anderson Park Development

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local real estate and development firm, EPIC Companies, is looking for feedback from the community about building a water park in the greater Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area.

A representative with EPIC tells Valley News Live they have hired a consultant and are currently working on concepts for the water park. Right now, they are asking for community input to determine the feasibility of the plan.

McKenzy Olson is the Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for EPIC. She says initial indicators show that the attraction would be well supported. More than 4,100 people have already taken the survey in the week that it’s been posted and they expect that number to drastically grow with the interest level.

Olson says everything is fairly preliminary when it comes to the size and style of the water park. They are hoping do have indoor and outdoor elements, and cater to people who live here and those who travel to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area for tournaments and other events.

“We are looking for other options as well to have a connecting hotel, but also to support the 800 rooms of other hotels in the area. It would be open to the public and a regional destination location. We also want to support the retail and commercial spaces that are currently in that underutilized area by bringing up land value, tax value, and raising the tide for the whole community,” Olson said.

The group has met with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the FMWF Chamber, the Economic Development Corporation, City of Fargo and others to determine what kind of needs exist in the community. The goal is to make sure it’s family-friendly, accessible for those with special needs, could fill current workforce needs, or bring additional workforce to the area.

The proposed area for the water park is just off of 45th Street, south of I-94, at Anderson Park. The land was purchased from the Fargo Park District and EPIC is working closely with them to make sure the Park District’s needs are met as well.

“Another side is supporting the Red River Zoo with a parking ramp and being able to also support the SW Arena and Curling Club. EOLA by EPIC is a large development that will have seven, seven-story buildings with commercial, apartments, and low income housing, and a parking ramp, as well as a four-acre family-friendly park, sled/tube hill, hockey rink, art, garden sculptures, a stage, water park and hotel. We are super excited for the possibility and potential to come there!”

You can learn more about the development at EOLAFargo.com. If you’d like to provide input about the water park, you can take the survey here.

