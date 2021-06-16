Advertisement

Downtown Fargo crime data shows increase in calls for service

In the months of May to June, calls for service downtown increased to 848.
By Brian Sherrod
Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department provided a 30-day crime data assessment to the community Wednesday morning.

Within the months of April to May, there were 762 calls for service in the downtown area. Most of the calls were at the Engagement Center, which is located at the former Police Department headquarters at 222 4th Street North. The biggest trend of crimes within this time frame was for thefts.

In the month of May, there were two aggravated assaults. These include one at the Mexican Village and the other outside of the Wells Fargo Bank. There were 44 total citations, the most given to people drinking alcohol in public.

Over the months of May to June, the calls for service in downtown increased to 848. Most of the calls remained at the Engagement Center. The aggravated assaults in Downtown Fargo increased to five, including a fight at Fort Knox and another at the Gladys Ray Shelter. The citations within the area increased to 50 with the highest trend being consuming alcohol in public.

Fargo Police officers also provided safety tips for retail stores. The store should have quality cameras, preferably surveillance cameras and silent alarms. The money on-hand should be the smallest amount necessary. Stores should make frequent cash deposits when receiving large amounts of cash.

Business owners are also encouraged to post signs like “no bills over $50.00,” keep a cash in a lock box and secure employee’s valuables. Police advice that you never engage with a confrontational person; just call 911 right away.

