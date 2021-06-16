Advertisement

Disturbance at a conference in Moorhead

Critical race theory graphic
Critical race theory graphic(Associated Press)
By Mike Morken
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police Tuesday night, briefly arrested a woman, in what was described as a large disturbance at Moorhead’s Courtyard By Marriott. That’s where a conference was being held on opposing a controversial education theory. When police got there, they say there were several isolated arguments that they tried to diffuse. Vanessa Renee Clark from Fargo was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and then let go. Others could face charges.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash closed a busy section of Highway 10.
UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
A new state law could brew legal battle with City of Fargo
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
UPDATE: Person killed in hit and run and driver identified
N.D. farmer helps newborn fawns
North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road
Woman trapped in car after rollover crash
Person trapped in car after rollover crash

Latest News

ND Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Director shares tips for hiring a legitimate contractor
Sports 10:00PM June 15
Sports 10:00PM June 15
10:00PM Weather June 15
10:00PM Weather June 15
10:00PM News June 15 - Part 2
10:00PM News June 15 - Part 2
News - Tips for using caution when hiring contractors
News - Tips for using caution when hiring contractors