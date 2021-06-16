Disturbance at a conference in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police Tuesday night, briefly arrested a woman, in what was described as a large disturbance at Moorhead’s Courtyard By Marriott. That’s where a conference was being held on opposing a controversial education theory. When police got there, they say there were several isolated arguments that they tried to diffuse. Vanessa Renee Clark from Fargo was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and then let go. Others could face charges.

