Body of missing Bismarck kayaker recovered in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The body of a Bismarck kayaker who went missing earlier this month was recovered by a fisherman, who brought it to shore.

Joby Seagren, 41, went missing June 5 while kayaking with friends on the Missouri River in the Kimball Bottoms area south of Bismarck.

A fisherman found his body Monday in the main channel of the river.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play in Seagren’s death.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Gary Schaffer says his body showed no obvious trauma but an autopsy will be conducted.

