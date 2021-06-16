Advertisement

Area schools say Critical Race Theory is not included in current curriculums

Students Generic
Students Generic(File)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After things got heated at a conference about Critical Race Theory in Moorhead Tuesday night, many parents are asking, ‘What even is Critical Race Theory?’

According to Education Week, the theory gained popularity between the 70s and 80s. The core idea of CRT being that that racism is a social construct, rather than the product of individual bias or prejudice, and also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

“Critics charge that the theory leads to negative dynamics, such as a focus on group identity over universal, shared traits; divides people into ‘oppressed’ and ‘oppressor’ groups; and urges intolerance,” Education Week wrote.

Several parents have posted in a local Facebook group, criticizing the ideology and demanding for school districts to refrain from implementing CRT into its curriculum. However, school districts in the metro say it never has been part of the curriculum, and at this point, they have no plans on changing that.

Fargo Public Schools says: “Critical Race Theory is not part of the ND K-12 Education Content Standards nor is it built into the Fargo Public Schools curriculum. FPS is not looking to build it into the curriculum. Critical Race Theory is being confused with diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in communities and specifically within school settings.”

Moorhead Public Schools states: “CRT is a specific academic theory and we do not teach that as part of our curriculum. Critical race theory is not currently included in the Minnesota Department of Education’s K-12 Social Studies Standards, nor is it proposed in the current draft, released on December 1, 2020. This draft provided a revision of the standards, and did not provide a comprehensive view of the final product.”

West Fargo Public Schools: Critical Race Theory is not a part of West Fargo Public Schools’ guaranteed and viable curriculum, nor is it currently included in the state’s K-12 content standards from the Department of Public Instruction.

