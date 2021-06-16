Advertisement

American Red Cross facing severe blood shortage

Donors of all types are needed especially type O and platelets for the increased amount of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
Donors of all types are needed especially type O and platelets for the increased amount of...
Donors of all types are needed especially type O and platelets for the increased amount of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. This is due to the increased amount of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. It is all currently depleting their blood inventory.

Donors of all types are needed especially type O and platelets. People are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible. The demand for blood has grown by 20%. As a result, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

Eligible donors can give blood on Thursday, June 17th from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the First International Bank and Trust in Fargo. You must be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health. Anyone who gives will be given a $5.00 Amazon gift card.

To schedule an appointment, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash closed a busy section of Highway 10.
UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
News - Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Overnight fight leads to stabbing in Fargo
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
UPDATE: Person killed in hit and run and driver identified
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
A new state law could brew legal battle with City of Fargo
N.D. farmer helps newborn fawns
North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road

Latest News

Officials say renovations to Soo Pass Ranch are sure to be crowd pleasing
‘Getting it back to the WE Fest we all fell in love with’: Upcoming changes to 2021 WE Fest
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM Weather June 16
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman, stealing money and social media accounts
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman
News - Internet hackers hit Fargo businessman