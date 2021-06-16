American Red Cross facing severe blood shortage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. This is due to the increased amount of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. It is all currently depleting their blood inventory.

Donors of all types are needed especially type O and platelets. People are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible. The demand for blood has grown by 20%. As a result, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

Eligible donors can give blood on Thursday, June 17th from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the First International Bank and Trust in Fargo. You must be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health. Anyone who gives will be given a $5.00 Amazon gift card.

To schedule an appointment, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.