Active COVID-19 cases drop below 300 in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed eight new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total positives since testing began to more than 110,440.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota stands at 286 as of June 13, down 17 cases from the previous day.

It’s the first time in a year that active cases have dropped below 300.

Active cases haven’t been this low since June 27 when 283 active cases were reported, KXMB-TV reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,413.

