Person trapped in car after rollover crash

By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Someone was trapped in a car for several minutes after hitting a parked car and rolling in south Fargo.

It happened near the intersection of 25th Street South and 23rd Avenue South around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A witness tells Valley News Live a woman’s red Jeep was headed west on 23rd Avenue when it hit a silver car parked on the side of the road. The silver car was left with damage to its front end.

A police officer on the scene said someone involved in the crash will likely be cited for losing control of their vehicle.

