‘We’re fighting to prove ourselves to the state’: Moorhead Lacrosse prepares for first state tournament

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police Cars and even a fire truck escorted a bus from Moorhead High School. The Spuds Lacrosse team embarking on their first ever trip to the state championships. Families of the players gathered to send them off, watching a team who was playing Club Lacrosse just a few years ago now make their way to the state championships.

“You look back through the club lacrosse in the city, the initiation of the program, and then just putting the pieces together, we had what I thought was a very successful year one.” said Head Coach Alex Law, “And then we just came out firing on all cylinders.”

“The journey from two years back and then we got our offseason extended from COVID.” senior Kenney Bohney told us after their morning practice, “It’s been crazy to see what we could do this season and how we’ve come together.”

The Spuds, who are only in their second season at the Varsity level, are fresh off of their stunning win in the Section 8 championships. Moorhead came in as the number four seed and pulled off three consecutive upsets to win. They now prepare for an even bigger challenge as they play the top team in the state in the first round.

“It feels good to be the underdog.” Junior Matt Peters explained, “We don’t have a lot of pressure on us, especially throughout the section too nobody was really expecting a lot so it feels good to not have the pressure to go out there and beat teams like that.”

“We stayed the underdog in our sections and we’re just going down and trying to prove ourselves.” said Bohney.

This group of players looking to make State Championship appearances the New Normal for Moorhead Lacrosse.

“If I had to guess I would bet that some people don’t even know where Moorhead is and we’ve put ourselves on the map.” Peters said, “We were down there for Hockey and Football and now we’re there for Lacrosse as well which feels pretty cool.”

When asked about going in as the underdog, Bohney said “We’re fighting to prove ourselves to the state, like I said, and to these other teams who think we’re just nobodies from up north.”

The Spuds first game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s will be held on Tuesday.

