Preventing your catalytic converter from being stolen from vehicle

Thieves steal catalytic converters for the precious metals like platinum and rhodium. This is very valuable to metal dealers and can sell up to $200.00.
By Brian Sherrod
Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Throughout the year and especially during the summer months, local law enforcement agencies including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in the number of thefts with catalytic converters.

A catalytic converter is the last line of defense against harmful exhaust. This unit turns pollutants into harmless gases. When this machine is stolen, you may not even notice it is gone. Your vehicle will make a loud roaring sound that gets louder as you push your gas petal.

Thieves like to steal catalytic converters because it contains precious metals like platinum and rhodium. These metals are very valuable to metal dealers and can sell for up to $200.00. Thieves will typically use saws to remove them since they are bolted in. It could take them as little as one minute to remove.

To prevent this from happening to your vehicle, park in well-lit areas close to building entrances. If you have a garage, park inside it. Make sure to always lock your vehicles doors and setting an alarm if you can.

Many businesses will engrave your car with your vehicle identification number also known as your VIN number. Other businesses like OK Tire Store, Fix It Forward, Mike’s Auto Service and Larry’s Auto Body will mark your catalytic converter with heat resistant paint for free.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

