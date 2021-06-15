Advertisement

Newman Outdoor Field back at full capacity

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in nearly two years, Newman Outdoor Field will be able to hold baseball games and other events at full capacity. The City of Fargo, Cass Public Health and the State of North Dakota approved the stadium to allow full capacity attendance for all events beginning Tuesday.

“Several Major League Baseball teams have already returned to full capacity and we are confident that we can continue to provide a safe environment for all in attendance,” Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager Matt Rau said. “Enhanced cleaning practices will remain in place for the remainder of the season.”

All socially distant tickets sold for RedHawks games before Tuesday, June 15, will be honored and accommodated, but those tickets will no longer be available for future games.

Newman Outdoor Field holds 4,172 for baseball games and 4,513 for other events.

The RedHawks will open up a six-game series at home on Friday night with postgame fireworks. AO1 Celebrity Softball game is set for Saturday, June 26 and the 26th annual Fargo Blues Fest will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 30-31 at Newman Outdoor Field. Tickets are available at the stadium or over the phone at 701-235-6161.

