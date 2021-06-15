UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Highway 10 near Glyndon, MN is now back open following an early-morning crash with a semi.
The Department of Transportation says a crash early Tuesday morning closed westbound Hwy. 10 near the Buffalo River Bridge for several hours.
All lanes of Hwy. 10 reopened around 8 Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol tells Valley News Live no one was injured in the crash.
