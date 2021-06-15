Hotter than average temps leaving many lake goers with swimmer’s itch

LAKES COUNTRY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures go up, unfortunately so does the probability of contracting swimmer’s itch.

Amanda Bladow says it’s something she and her friends found out the hard way last week when floating in Jewett Lake near Fergus Falls, Minn.

“Not even a day later most of the gals said they had little red bumps on their arms,” she said.

She says while they had heard that swimmer’s itch was present in the lake, they decided to take their chances while also taking precautions.

“We were like, ‘Well! If we rinse off we’ll be fine, but that was not the case. So, I don’t know if it was because we were out there for so long or because went out and in a couple different times,” Bladow said.

Bladow’s theory was later confirmed when Valley News Live spoke to Essentia Health Nurse Practitioner Rachel Faleide.

“Typically you won’t get infected with this parasite on the first exposure, but the in-and-out, re-exposure is what does it,” Faleide said.

Nathan Olson with the Minnesota DNR says it’s hard to predict, but usually two to three weeks after the hot weather streak is when the peak of swimmer’s itch should diminish.

“We would hope by the Fourth of July it won’t be as bad as we’ve been experiencing lately,” Olson said.

Olson adds there is always a chance for swimmer’s itch, even after the peak. Olson suggests to swim further out from the shore, as the parasites like shallow, warm water, and says to both dry off and wash up immediately after getting out of the water to prevent the parasites from latching on.

“Any lake that has the snails and ducks, there’s a potential for it to be there,” he said.

Both Olson and Faleide emphasize spending time at the lake isn’t unsafe, and say your itchy bumps will typically only last a week or two.

The Minnesota DNR also says so far, they have not yet seen any reports of blue green algae, but say if conditions don’t change anytime soon Lakes Country could be facing a different reality.

“If we don’t get rain for quite awhile and this drought extends into August, there’s a potential we could see some algae blooms developing definitely later this summer,” Olson said.

Olson says the most likely place the toxic blooms would grow first are smaller ponds, backyards and wetlands.

