Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Semi crash closed a busy section of Highway 10.
UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
A new state law could brew legal battle with City of Fargo
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
UPDATE: Person killed in hit and run and driver identified
N.D. farmer helps newborn fawns
North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road
Woman trapped in car after rollover crash
Person trapped in car after rollover crash