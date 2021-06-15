Fargo Police cruisers get new look

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police cars in Fargo are soon going to look a little different than we’re used to seeing.

The city unveiled the new look on Monday and says all new squad cars going forward will get the new design.

The new look features a blue stripe down the side, along with the phrase ‘Built on trust, accountability and inclusion.’

The design also has the end of watch dates for fallen Fargo Police officers including Officer Jason Moszer.

