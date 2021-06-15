Drug Overdoses Up 203% in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drug overdoses are up 203% in Fargo. That’s according to the Fargo Police Department’s Annual Report.

In 2020, Fargo Police responded to 91 overdoses.

In 2019, that number was only 34. It was even less in 2018.

Fargo and West Fargo police chiefs worked with the ND House of Representatives on a bill that would increase penalties for drug dealers and traffickers, while maintaining protections from criminal prosecution under the Good Samaritan Law.

Of the 91 overdoses in 2020, 18 of them were fatal.

