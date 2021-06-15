Drug overdoses increase by 203%, Clinical Supervisor blames COVID-19 and fentanyl

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The drug overdose problem in the valley continues to grow, and the latest sign surfacing in the Fargo police crime report shows a staggering 203% increase in the number of drug overdoses.

“We’ve been busy here at Beth’s Place,” said Sequoia Harmon, an Addiction Counselor.

Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns owner of Beth’s Place, an addiction treatment center in Moorhead, Cassie Kasowski, said the numbers of overdoses they see have risen.

“Everything we teach in treatment is to not isolate,” said Kasowski, “Obviously, we had to do isolation due to COVID restrictions. Meetings were canceled, and a lot of people were out of jobs. So, the lack of income added a lot of extra pressure within the home. We had a lot of people that were isolating.”

Kasowski said the problem with isolation is, whether you’re new in recovery or relapsing, structure is very important. She said COVID and social distancing took away a lot of the structure people with addiction need.

However, she said it wasn’t just social distancing that hurt those seeking treatment or in recovery.

“It’s a combination of policy and COVID, but I also think it’s this new era that we are seeing, and we’ve seen a trend in this in the last 3-5 years which is the street drug of adding in fentanyl,” said Kasowski.

She said the biggest increase they have seen is in the age range of 18 to 25-year-olds.

“Kids are experimenting with Percocet, they’re experimenting with Xanax, they’re experimenting with drugs that 9/10 their parents are going to have prescriptions for,” said Kasowski. “If they are buying them off the street or buying them at a party and their friend says ‘let’s try this and amp it up a little bit’ it’s probably going to be caught with an agent and a lot of the agents that we are seeing are going to be fentanyl.”

Kasowski said more services need to be available to get people the help they need and turn this scary trend around.

“It’s an epidemic that I think people have been dealing with for a long time, and unfortunately we can’t arrest our way out of it,” said Kasowski, “We need to be putting more services in place, making access to care more accessible, dealing with this, helping these kiddos or young adults that are struggling and getting them into care… that’s the only way that they are going to recover.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.