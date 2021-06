FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver who lost control of their car ended up crashing into a fence in Fargo close to 7:15pm on Monday.

It happened along 32nd Avenue South near 39th Street South in Fargo.

The driver was checked for injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

Firefighters worked to make sure that leaking fuel was cleaned up properly.

