Benefit to raise funds for local woman’s breast cancer battle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together to support a young mother as she continues to struggle with complications from breast cancer treatment. Christy is a wife, mother of two young boys, Program Director of the North Dakota Women’s Business Center and a supporter and advocate for multiple non-profits and programs in the Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead communities.

Christy Dauer felt a lump last fall and got it checked out in January 2021. She was quickly diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. She has gone through surgery, twenty rounds of radiation and many doctor visits to remove the cancer.

The Dauer family has insurance, but say there are many costs associated with cancer that go uncovered. The 37-year-old has tried to continue working through as much of the treatment as possible.

Although the cancer is gone, Christy faces a long battle of debilitating medications, hormone removal therapies, scans and side effects from her medications to prevent the cancer from coming back.

A benefit is happening on Wednesday, June 16 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at the West Fargo VFW. Head to 444 Sheyenne Street for silent and live auctions, a wine pull, dessert dash and live entertainment with DJ Pretty Ricky. Taco-in-a-bag will be served for a free-will donation and a cash bar is available.

To volunteer or donate to the silent auction, contact allisonweckman@gmail.com. You can also drop off silent auction items at Grateful Cratefulls.

Cash or check donations should be directed to the Christy Dauer Benefit Fund at any Bell Bank location. You can give online through Lend-A-Hand Up, which has allocated up to $5,000 in boost grants to support Christy’s fundraiser.

