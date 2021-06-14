WFPD: Missing 64-year-old man has been found and is safe

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE 6:20 P.M.: West Fargo Police say Gordon Ferkul has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

West Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 64-year-old Gordon Ferkul.

Police say Gordon has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and New Balance tennis shoes.

Police have not yet provided a picture of Gordon or the area he was last seen. You are asked to call 911 if you have any information on Ferkul’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.