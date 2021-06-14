Advertisement

Two-alarm fire in downtown Fargo

By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are looking for the cause of a two-alarm fire in downtown Fargo. The call came in at 1:20 Monday morning from the Fryin’ Pan restaurant at 300 Main Avenue.

There was a fire in the dumpster that spread to the roof of the building, but fire crews were able to put it out quickly. They had to cut a hole in the roof to make sure flames hadn’t spread any further.

Fire crews say the restaurant will be able to operate as usual on Monday.

