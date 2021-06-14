FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are looking for the cause of a two-alarm fire in downtown Fargo. The call came in at 1:20 Monday morning from the Fryin’ Pan restaurant at 300 Main Avenue.

There was a fire in the dumpster that spread to the roof of the building, but fire crews were able to put it out quickly. They had to cut a hole in the roof to make sure flames hadn’t spread any further.

Fire crews say the restaurant will be able to operate as usual on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.