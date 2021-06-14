Advertisement

Summer Craft Market returns after long hiatus

By Aaron Walling
Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been a year and a half since the Summer Craft Market last held their event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with loosening restrictions, the market made its big return outside the Drekker Brewing Company.

“This is huge,” said Ashley Morken. “It’s been like a year and a half since we’ve done a market like this here at Drekker and it’s such a wonderful vibe. The vendors have been doing really well today. The community showing up, they’re outdoors and indoors, just feels really great.”

While some businesses folded during the pandemic, others got their start during these uncertain times. Take Hannah Stelter for example, she started her own business and got to experience what a market full of people feels like.

“Yeah, so this is actually my first summer doing crafters fairs so this is all kind of new to me and it’s really crazy to see everyone coming out and supporting in such an amazing way. So, yeah it’s all new to me but I love all of it.” said Stelter.

Some of these vendors use the markets and fairs to promote their business. With the return of the market, they are getting back to doing what they love.

“There were a lot of vendors that had companies and they didn’t make it, they shut down like the pandemic cancelled them out basically,” said Eric Sinclair. “It’s nice to see that that there are a lot of small businesses were able to get through that and still be profitable as a small business and continue on. So it’s good to see that small business mindset still exist even though the pandemic tried to crush a lot of that.”

Now these vendors prepare for a summer full of markets and fairs.

