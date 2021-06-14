Phone outage in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo says Consolidated Communications has a fiber cut that is causing sever disruptions.

The outage impacts West Fargo City Hall, the West Fargo Police Department, the West Fargo Fire Department, the Public Works Department and the West Fargo Public Library’s incoming and outbound calls. You are asked to instead call 911 in an emergency.

The city says the time frame for the problem to be fixed is anticipated to be resolved sometime on Tuesday.

